Rick Springfield pays tribute to “All By Myself” hitmaker Eric Carmen

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Rick Springfield has penned a heartfelt tribute to "All By Myself" hitmaker Eric Carmen, whose wife, Amy, announced on March 11 that he passed away at the age of 74.

"This is almost more than I can stand. I have always been a huge Eric fan," Springfield wrote on social media. "Amazing singer. Amazing writer. Good human. Why do we have to wait until we pass before we acknowledge what they mean to us."

The “Jessie’s Girl” singer noted how he opened for Carmen’s band the Raspberries in 1974 when they were playing high school gyms, sharing that they “followed each others careers ever since.”
“Just a brilliant musician that lesser artists have surpassed in fame but not talent,” Springfield concluded. “May God speed your spirit home sweet Eric.”
Other artists paying tribute to Carmen include:

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who wrote, "Damn. Another friend gone. RIP Eric Carmen. The Raspberries set a production standard we're still trying to reach."

KISS' Paul Stanley, who shared, "Awful News … Although known to many for writing radio hits like 'All By Myself' and others, Eric was a true rocker at heart. His voice had elements of McCartney and Steve Marriott. The Raspberries did shows with us. A killer band live & I loved their records."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!