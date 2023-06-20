Rick Astley announces new album, 'Are We There Yet?'; drops new single

Rick Astley is set to release his first album in five years. The singer just announced he'll drop his ninth studio album, Are We There Yet?, on October 6.

And he's giving fans their first taste of the record with the new single "Dippin My Feet," which is out now.

Recorded at his home studio in London, Are We There Yet? is the follow-up to 2018's Beautiful Life. It's also the third record Astley's written, recorded, played and produced all by himself.

Are We There Yet? is available for preorder now.

Next up, Astley is set to hit the stage at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 24. He'll launch a new U.K. solo tour on November 1 and 2 at London's Royal Albert Hall. A complete list of dates can be found at rickastley.co.uk.

Here is the track list for Are We There Yet?:

"Dippin My Feet"

"Letting Go"

"Golden Hour"

"Never Gonna Stop"

"Close (Your Shoes)"

"High Enough"

"Forever and More"

"Driving Me Crazy"

"Maria Love"

"Take Me Back to Your Place"

"Waterfall"

"Blue Sky"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.