Rick Astley announces new album, 'Are We There Yet?'; drops new single

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Rick Astley is set to release his first album in five years. The singer just announced he'll drop his ninth studio album, Are We There Yet?, on October 6.

And he's giving fans their first taste of the record with the new single "Dippin My Feet," which is out now.

Recorded at his home studio in London, Are We There Yet? is the follow-up to 2018's Beautiful Life. It's also the third record Astley's written, recorded, played and produced all by himself.

Are We There Yet? is available for preorder now.

Next up, Astley is set to hit the stage at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 24. He'll launch a new U.K. solo tour on November 1 and 2 at London's Royal Albert Hall. A complete list of dates can be found at rickastley.co.uk.

Here is the track list for Are We There Yet?:

"Dippin My Feet"
"Letting Go"
"Golden Hour"
"Never Gonna Stop"
"Close (Your Shoes)"
"High Enough"
"Forever and More"
"Driving Me Crazy"
"Maria Love"
"Take Me Back to Your Place"
"Waterfall"
"Blue Sky"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!