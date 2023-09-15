Richie Sambora on a Bon Jovi reunion: “there’s demand out there for it”

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Richie Sambora is once again getting Bon Jovi fans' hopes up, suggesting in a new interview that his return to the band may happen.

Sambora recently appeared on the Shred With Shifty podcast, hosted by Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett, and he asked him whether a reunion with his old bandmates was going to happen, to which Sambora replied, "We're talking about it."

Shiflett then asked Sambora to clarify what that meant, wondering whether Sambora was saying he and Jon Bon Jovi are actually talking. Sambora replied, "Yeah, it's that" and added, "There's a demand out there for it, you know — especially outside of the USA."

Sambora didn’t offer any further details, but if it does happen, it will be the first time he has played with Bon Jovi since 2013 when he left the group prior to a show in Calgary, Canada.

Back in February, he hinted that a reunion with Bon Jovi could be happening, telling Absolute Radio, "We're talking about it. I don't think there's any reason not to at this point."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!