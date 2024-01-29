Report: Taylor Swift will not perform at the 2024 Grammys, but she’ll be there

Javier Vicencio / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Sorry, Swifties – Taylor Swift will not be performing at the Grammys Sunday night.

Despite initial headlines saying she would sing at the awards ceremony, Entertainment Tonight reports that Taylor will not perform at the event.

She is expected to attend the award show, however. "#GRAMMYs, we're here on your doorstep," Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram, referencing the song "Betty" from Taylor's Grammy-winning album Folklore. "Can't wait for Sunday!"

After the awards show ends on February 4, Taylor will head to Tokyo, Japan, where she’ll perform four back-to-back shows from February 7 to February 10.

Taylor is a 52-time Grammy nominee. She’s up for six awards this year: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, February 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

