Report: Madonna was "run down" and "pushing herself" before hospitalization

Madonna's determination to make sure her upcoming tour is on point may have contributed to her health scare, sources tell People.

As previously reported, last week, Madonna was hospitalized with a "serious bacterial infection," forcing her to push back the launch date of her Celebration Tour. Now, a music source tells People that the Queen of Pop had "ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away."

"She didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals," the source adds. "She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.”

A second source tells People, "Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit."

Page Six reported last week that Madonna had been "putting in 12-hour days" while rehearsing for the tour.

The pop icon is now out of the ICU and recovering. The Celebration Tour, an overview of her 40-year career, was originally set to launch July 15 in Vancouver.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.