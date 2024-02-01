Report: Luke Combs & Tracy Chapman to team up for Grammys performance

A few months ago, Luke Combs told ABC Audio that he had yet to meet or speak to Tracy Chapman, who originally wrote and recorded his crossover hit "Fast Car." But if one report can be believed, that's no longer true.

Sources tell Variety that Tracy and Luke will sing a duet version of "Fast Car" at Sunday night's Grammy Awards. Luke has already been announced as a performer. According to Variety, Tracy has only been captured performing publicly three times since 2009. And while she's issued a statement about the success of Luke's cover, she hasn't made any appearances as a result of the song's resurgence.

In November, "Fast Car" won Tracy the Country Music Association Award for Song of the Year, making her the first Black woman ever to capture that title.

In 2023, Luke and his manager expressed interest in any opportunity that would allow him and Tracy to perform the song together.

The 2024 Grammy Awards air live Sunday on CBS and on Paramount+.

