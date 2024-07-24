Report: Lady Gaga and Celine Dion will duet on "La Vie en Rose" at Olympics opening ceremony

Celine and Gaga in 2010; Lester Cohen/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

Considering that Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are both currently in Paris, it stands to reason they'll be performing at the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics, even if there hasn't been any official confirmation.  But now a report claims that not only will they perform, they'll perform together.

French journalist Thierry Moreau wrote on social platform X that Celine and Gaga have rehearsed a duet rendition of Édith Piaf's classic song "La Vie en Rose," which Gaga sang in A Star Is Born. Moreau also writes that Celine will be dressed by Dior in a pink and black feathered cape for the performance.

When asked whether Celine would perform, French President Emmanuel Macron would neither confirm nor deny it, but told the national public television channel France 2, "It would be terrific news because she's a tremendous artist. I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony."

If this happens, it would be Celine's first public performance since she revealed in 2022 that she'd been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

