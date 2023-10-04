Report: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to start mediation today

By Andrea Dresdale

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going to try to work out their differences amid their impending divorce. People reports the couple is set to begin a four-day mediation Wednesday, October 4, to, among other things, sort out custody of their two daughters and develop a parenting plan.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the judge set a January 2 trial date, but the mediation is designed to work out the custody issues involving Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months. At the hearing, People reports, Sophie's lawyer said Joe is asking for 50-50 joint custody.

"The parties are both seeing their children, which is what we all want," the lawyer later added. The judge said the mediation should run parallel to the divorce proceedings.

Last month, Sophie sued Joe for wrongful retention, claiming that he'd withheld the girls' passports so she couldn't take them back to England with her. Joe disputed those claims and said he was under the impression that the two had come to an understanding as far as co-parenting goes.

A few days later, the two reached a temporary agreement to keep the kids in the New York City area.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!