Report: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to start mediation today

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going to try to work out their differences amid their impending divorce. People reports the couple is set to begin a four-day mediation Wednesday, October 4, to, among other things, sort out custody of their two daughters and develop a parenting plan.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the judge set a January 2 trial date, but the mediation is designed to work out the custody issues involving Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months. At the hearing, People reports, Sophie's lawyer said Joe is asking for 50-50 joint custody.

"The parties are both seeing their children, which is what we all want," the lawyer later added. The judge said the mediation should run parallel to the divorce proceedings.

Last month, Sophie sued Joe for wrongful retention, claiming that he'd withheld the girls' passports so she couldn't take them back to England with her. Joe disputed those claims and said he was under the impression that the two had come to an understanding as far as co-parenting goes.

A few days later, the two reached a temporary agreement to keep the kids in the New York City area.

