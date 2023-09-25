Report: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to keep kids in New York for now

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's two children will stay in New York for the time being, according to court documents obtained by People Monday.

After Sophie petitioned the court asking for the "immediate return" of their daughters to England last week, Sophie and Joe have temporarily agreed to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

In Sophie's court filing Thursday, she accused Joe of "wrongful retention" of the children — 3-year-old Willa and their 14-month-old identified only as D. — starting on or about September 20. The British actress claimed in the filing that Joe refused to allow their children to travel to England with her and would not hand over their passports.

Joe refuted the claims in a statement from his spokesperson, saying a Florida court order issued after the divorce proceedings were filed restricts both parents from relocating the children.

Joe filed for divorce earlier this month after four years of marriage.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!