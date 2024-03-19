Report: Eagles to play residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
It looks like we may now know the next artist planning to take up residency at the state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue Sphere.

The New York Post reports the Eagles have been booked to play the venue, claiming they've committed to play 10 weekends between the months of September and December.

The residency will allegedly happen once the Eagles finish their The Long Goodbye Tour, which right now has dates confirmed through June 15 in the Netherlands. A complete list of shows can be found at eagles.com.

So far, the report has not been confirmed. In fact, a rep for Sphere told the Post, "We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced."

Right now, Sphere is vacant after U2 wrapped their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency in early March. Phish will be the next band to move in, with four shows booked from April 18-21. That will be followed by Dead & Company, who'll play 24 shows between May 16 and July 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!