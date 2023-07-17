Report: Ariana Grande separates from husband Dalton Gomez

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, have reportedly parted ways.

A source confirmed to People that the couple separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" ever since.

Grande married Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, at their home in Montecito, California, in May 2021. They recently marked their second wedding anniversary.

At the time, Grande celebrated the occasion by posting a photo on Instagram of the two kissing on their wedding day. "I love him so," she wrote on the photo.

Grande, who attended a day at Wimbledon alongside her Wicked movie costar Jonathan Bailey on Sunday, July 16, was photographed without her engagement ring and wedding band.

Rumors started last August when Grande posted a makeup tutorial on TikTok where she wasn't wearing her wedding ring, but she made sure to shut them all down.

“I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t,” Grande said at the time.

ABC Audio has reached out to Grande's rep for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

