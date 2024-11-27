Reminder: Record Store Day Black Friday is Nov. 29

After the turkey's been eaten, the parade has ended and the football teams have gone home, it's time to get out your turntable. This year's Record Store Day Black Friday takes place Nov. 29, with cool vinyl releases from Phil Collins, Whitney Houston, Teddy Swims, Stevie Nicks and more.

Phil is offering Live From the Board ... The Official Bootleg, an EP of live recordings from the European leg of his 1994 Both Sides Tour. It includes concert versions of hits "Sussudio," "Easy Lover" and "Separate Lives," as well as a cover of The Temptations' hit "My Girl."

Whitney's RSD release is a 12-inch single of the unreleased track "Love Is," taken from her The Concert for a New South Africa movie. The film captured Whitney's performance in Durban, South Africa, in 1994, when she became the first major Western artist to visit the country after the end of apartheid. The 12-inch includes a studio version of "Love Is," plus a remix, a live rehearsal version, a live-in-concert version and an a cappella version. There are also three other tracks taken from the concert.

Stevie has a 7-inch single version of her new single, "The Lighthouse," pressed on white vinyl. A portion of the proceeds from the song, which Stevie wrote as a women's rights anthem, will go to charity.

Teddy is offering I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5), pressed on baby blue vinyl. This expanded edition of his debut album features four extra songs, which are making their vinyl debuts.

The 2024 Record Store Day Black Friday event will also feature releases by Bebe Rexha, OneRepublic, U2, Billie Eilish, The Beatles, Olivia Rodrigo and even Daniel Powter, the dude with that one hit, "Bad Day."

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.