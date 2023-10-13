"Remarkable": Madonna supports son Rocco at his art exhibit

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna may be gearing up to launch her globe-spanning tour on October 14, but she still took time out from her rehearsing to support her son Rocco at an October 12 exhibit of his artwork in London.

On her Instagram Story, Madonna wrote, "Congratulations Rocco Your show was remarkable!" She included a photo of herself hugging Rocco, who paints under the name Rhed, and a photo of herself standing under a few of his paintings, one of which is of her.

There's also a photo of Rocco being hugged by his sister Lourdes, and photos of Madonna with her son David, her friends Stella McCartney and Ingrid Casares, and her manager Guy Oseary.

Rocco is Madonna's son with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Madonna's Celebration tour starts Saturday at London's O2 Arena. You can buy select merch items from her online store now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!