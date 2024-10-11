Recovery From Milton

Now we move on. But we never forget. The Bay area is moving into the recovery phase and there is a lot to know - and a lot to be aware of. So let’s start with this. Safety first, please. There are a lot less trips to the ER if when you’re in doubt, you don’t. Take a quick look at the list pass it along! The weather will be good for cleanup and a way to get rid of all that excess energy.

We can also make a difference for those who have lost everything with a donation, and that’s just a couple of clicks away in the Dove Hurricane Guide on the app at @1055thedove and by clicking here. Please keep our friends at Metropolitan Ministries in mind as well. They’re setting up food distribution events you might be able to take advantage of.

There’s also the issue of all that spoiled food in the fridge. There’s a great link from the CDC with advice, and just simple tips. After all, no one wants to add food poisoning to the to-do list. Just take a moment and protect yourself.

Now is also the time to help out those small businesses around town who may just be offering a cup of coffee to soothe your soul or maybe they’re grilling! Give them some love on our Facebook page with pics please and let’s make sure to spend those dollars locally. Please feel free to tell us about your business and how you’re just trying to make it through another challenge so we can share that as well.

Take care all, we are #FloridaStrong

