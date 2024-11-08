Record Breaking Weekend?

Christmas cows: Cows escaped from a pen where they were performing in a live nativity scene. Police and residents worked to corral the animals, who splashed into the Cape Fear River. (Carolina Beach Police Department)

A lack of rain and high humidity are what we can expect for the weekend. Hurricane Rafael is gone, and we’ll stay humid and breezy with a high of 88 and low around 76. Hurricane season, by the way, does not end until the end of the month, and locally major cleanup efforts continue.

One of the serious concerns after the flooding from the hurricanes are the actual flood of damaged cars hitting the used car marker. 10 Tampa Bay has a great story on what to watch out for since the state leads in damaged cars being sold.

Action 9: Flood-damaged cars hitting the market As Central Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Milton, the impact of this hurricane season could hurt anyone in the market for a new or used car. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

The Florida Orchestra will return with the annual tradition of the free Pops in the Park concert this weekend in Vinoy Park, and with a special, second concert following Sunday at the BayCare Sound with Symphony By The Sea. Please bring your non-perishable food items to donate to Metropolitan Ministries at both shows.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County have published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Tropicana Field An aerial view of Tropicana Field's shredded roof in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., in the wake of Hurricane Milton early Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Max Chesnes/Tampa Bay Times via AP) (MAX CHESNES/AP)

Initial damage estimates from the two hurricanes in St Petersburg stand at $75 million dollars, with $50 million of that along at Tropicana Field. There is no official word on whether the Trop is viable for next season yet. St Pete City Council has approved $6.5 million to clean up the Trop for now.

What will the new stadium at USF look like? The first renderings are out which shows off the student only zones and a north lawn area. Take a look at what you can expect when it opens in 2027, and be a part of the ground-breaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Gonzmart family, which owns the 1905 Family of Restaurants announced a million dollar donation Thursday.

