Reba McEntire denies dissing Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Reba McEntire in 2010; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

No, country music legend Reba McEntire did not make a nasty comment about Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl, contrary to rumors.

Reba, who's currently a coach on The Voice, posted a screenshot on Instagram of what she says is a fake news story claiming she called Taylor an "entitled little brat" after Taylor was seen drinking and laughing during her performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

"Please don't believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this," Reba wrote of the story, which spelled her name wrong. "Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

In an interview ahead of her stint on The Voice, Reba spoke about how she knew Taylor would be a star back in 2007, when she saw her perform at the Country Music Association Awards show.

Reba said she was "impressed" that Taylor was able to sing and play her song "Tim McGraw" while walking down the steps -- and singing directly to the real Tim McGraw, who was sitting in the front row.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!