Read an interview with Mariah Carey's dogs -- yes, really

Vogue has put out a special digital issue called Dogue, and the cover stars are the fur babies of famous folks like Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Sydney Sweeney, Missy Elliott and Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz.

Mariah styled her three Jack Russell terriers — Mutley, Jill E. Beans and Cha Cha — for the Dogue shoot, dressing them in stylish sweaters and statement necklaces. Mariah says, "They're not just my best friends but my protectors as well. They're like my bodyguards, following me everywhere I go!"

There's also a Q&A with Mariah about the dogs, and then the dogs answer a few question. We learn that Mutley's worst habit is "peeing everywhere," that Cha Cha enjoys eating makeup products and that Jill E. feels that Mariah doesn't play with them enough.

As for Mariah, she reveals that she talks to the dogs in a "baby voice" and says the one place she wishes she could take her dogs is "the rides at Disneyland."

