Raise For Pinellas County Teachers

Class of 2036: Incoming kindergarten students had a "signing ceremony" (Edwin Tan/iStock)

By Ann Kelly

There’s a pay raise on the way for Pinellas County teachers. The 4.5% increase is pending ratification by the Pinellas County School board and teachers, and should be presented at the meeting on October 14th. The full story is in the Tampa Bay Times.

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreasureisland.org with your address and your questions.

Numbers for the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history were drawn on Wednesday night.

Powerball: The Powerball jackpot was at $1.2 billion when numbers were drawn Wednesday night. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

That Powerball jackpot is now $1.4 billion after there was no winner again in Wednesday night’s drawing. The numbers selected for the grand prize were 9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 2X. It’s been 11 weeks since the last big jackpot winner.

A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System was sent yesterday around 220 pm. It was the third from FEMA and only the second for cell phones. If you didn’t receive the test, your phone may not be compatible with the new technology. If you have questions or concerns, check the FEMA site.

Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v. Tampa Bay Rays - Game One TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 03: A general view of Tropicana Field during Game 1 of the Wild Card Series between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The season is over for the Tampa Bay Rays after a 7-1 loss last night in game two of the Wildcard playoffs at the Trop. The had lost game one Tuesday to the Texas Rangers 4-0. The announced attendance for that game was the lowest for a postseason game since 1919.

