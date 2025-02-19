Rain, Rain...And A Cold Front

Hurricane Helene
Helene ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - People walk in the wind and rain (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Ann Kelly

Showers and possibly thunderstorms are on the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather today and then a cold front moves in for the weekend. Keep our app handy at @1055thedove for updates and alerts.

Burning eyes, dead fish; red tide flares up on Florida coast Red Tide (Associated Press)

Red tide has been detected offshore of Lido Beach in Sarasota. Dead fish was the first clue, which Mote Marine Laboratory confirmed. To track the bloom, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s red tide status page or Mote’s beach condition map is available when you click those links.

Will you be getting back some of that storm debris you kicked to the curb? What is referred to as “vegetative” debris, like tree limbs and brush, added up to more than 10 million cubic yards of debris which is being ground up into mulch. It should be available to the public soon.

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

