Rachel Platten's song "Girls" once made her daughter cry — and not in a good way

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Andrea Dresdale

Rachel Platten wrote her current hit "Girls" for her daughters, Violet and Sophie, but that doesn't mean they want to hear it all time. In fact, Rachel said they once had quite an unexpected reaction to it.

"We were in the car and I was listening to the final mix ... and it has big strings and it has a choir, and it's very cinematic," Rachel told ABC Audio. "And I'm listening loud because I'm trying to hear the mix in the car ... we were going to, like, Sunday night pizza dinner."

"Violet and Sophie are in the back, Sophie just burst into tears. And Violet's like, 'THIS IS HORRIBLE!'" Rachel laughed. "I was like, 'OK, thank you so much for your input. Shut up.'"

But Rachel pointed out the girls usually really like the song that they inspired.

"Normally they love it and they will sing it, and it is the cutest thing when they're singing it to themselves, like, it melts my heart so much," Rachel gushes. "And when we sing it together at bedtime, it's so, so sweet."

Rachel has a May 11 show booked in LA and one June 7 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m local time via RachelPlatten.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

