Rachel Platten releases new single, schedules candlelit show

Jess Hess

By Andrea Dresdale

Rachel Platten is sharing another song from her upcoming album.

"Bad Thoughts" was inspired by Rachel's struggles with panic attacks, anxiety and postpartum depression. She says in a statement, "When the darkness seemed all-encompassing and the battle with my thoughts became too much, songwriting was a form of medicine that helped me find my way back to myself ... this song, in particular, was a lifeline."

She adds, "The choruses are a declaration that no matter how brutal my mind could be, there was still a part of me that was bigger than all of that noise, bigger than the bad thoughts, and accessing that part would be my guiding light out of the darkness. My wish is that this song may be that light for others.”

Meanwhile, Rachel has scheduled what's described as a "candlelight show" at St. Ann's Church in New York City on May 30; she's also added a second LA show at The Sun Rose on May 14.

