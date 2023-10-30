Race To Register

The Skyway 10K will start taking registrations this morning at 8 am for the 8,000 total available spots, but the won’t be using the lottery system any longer. General admission will cost runners $125 per person, and for VIP registration is $300, but only open to for the first 500 who register. The old lottery system won’t be used this year, so when those spots are gone, they’re gone. 100% of the proceeds from the Skyway 10K benefit the Armed Forces Family Foundation.

Halloween is tomorrow, although most of the parties and trick-or-treating events happened over the weekend. By the time it’s over, the National Retail Federation says we will have spent 12.2 billion on decorations, candy and costumes.

Speeding is still a major issue on the Gandy Bridge, with two men arrested over the weekend going 130 mph. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Lexton Ravaee and 21-year-old Nathan Polito according to 10 Tampa Bay and they were charged with racing on a highway.

Sunset Beach on Treasure Island opened this weekend after dune restoration was completed. Funding was provided by Pinellas County and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater for the damage done by storms. There’s another project underway on Treasure Island, with the announcement that HGTV’S “Rock the Block” has begun shooting the new season there, which is scheduled for air in March of 2024.

Pinellas County school teachers will receive a 4.5% raise after Board approved the increase last night by a vote of 6-0. The state had proposed a 1.41% raise. That will mean an extra $1,000 to $2,600 in paychecks starting next year.

