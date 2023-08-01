Queen + Adam Lambert bringing Rhapsody Tour to Japan

Queen Production Ltd.

By Jill Lances
Queen + Adam Lambert has added new dates to their Rhapsody Tour, which will keep them on the road through 2024.
The new dates will bring them to Japan next February, kicking things off in Nagoya on February 4, Osaka on February 7 and Sapporo on February 10; the trek wraps with two shows in Tokyo on February 13 and 14. The concert in Sapporo is the band’s first time in the city since Queen’s Hot Space Tour in October 1982.
“The Japan shows back in 2020 were so much fun, the audience were incredible!" Adam says in a statement. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to come back. Can’t wait!”

There will be a presale lottery from August 10 to October 6for Japanese residents only, with presale for overseas fans running from October 7 to October 25. The general onsale starts October 28.

Queen + Adam Lambert will bring the Rhapsody Tour to North America starting October 5 in Baltimore, Maryland. A complete list of tour dates can be found at queenonline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

