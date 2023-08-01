Queen + Adam Lambert bringing Rhapsody Tour to Japan

There will be a presale lottery from August 10 to October 6for Japanese residents only, with presale for overseas fans running from October 7 to October 25. The general onsale starts October 28.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
There will be a presale lottery from August 10 to October 6for Japanese residents only, with presale for overseas fans running from October 7 to October 25. The general onsale starts October 28.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay School Supply Drive
Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!
Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!
Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!
Get valuable health information presented by BayCare!