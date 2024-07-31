Prince posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Prince has finally been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The legendary singer was posthumously inducted into the prestigious organization on July 27 during a Prince celebration at Minneapolis' Target Center marking the 40th anniversary of Prince's film Purple Rain.

“You will always remember his songs,” Prince’s sister Sharon L. Nelson said in accepting the honor. “This is the award he wanted more than any other in life — to be known as a great songwriter.”

Prince was actually chosen for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, but was unable to attend the induction and awards gala, something required by the Hall of Fame in order to officially be inducted. According to SHOF President & CEO Linda Moran, Prince had planned to attend the June 2015 ceremony, but passed away that April.

“It has been a long road, but we are thrilled that one of the world’s most prolific and phenomenal songwriters is finally a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame,” Moran shared.

Prince wrote all of his songs, and even wrote for other artists, like Sheena Easton, The Bangles, Madonna and more. Of his own tunes, 19 hit the top 10, with five landing at #1: “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “Batdance” and “Cream.”

