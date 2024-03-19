It’s Primary Day in Florida with polls opening at 7 am and closing at 7 pm. For where your polling place and what races you’ll be voting on, please take a look here. Only registered Republicans will choose their party’s nominee. Florida is a closed primary state.

Florida primary voters set to head to the polls Tuesday

It’s the first day of spring and our Dove Tampa Bay Forecast is a little cooler than normal. Windy conditions have a high wind advisory up on the Sunshine Skyway with 30 mph gusts. but the bridge is open. It’s also Free Cone Day at participating Dairy Queen locations with a free small vanilla cone at participating locations to welcome the season.

Another traffic note may have caught you by surprise Monday, but the 4th St North Exit off southbound 275 on the Pinellas County side reopened as part of the Gateway Expressway Project. The rest of the Gateway Project is still on hold, waiting overhead signage to be completed.

Free cone day Dairy Queen is offering free ice cream cones at participating locations for the first day of spring.

Watering restrictions continue in Tampa Bay. Despite a wet El Nino winter, part of Tampa Bay remain under drought conditions. So if you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, you still must stick to watering just one day a week, and that day will depend on your address. Not following the rules could cost you a fine of $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses. Our best chance for rain this week is Friday.

The Sound has a new name. A deal with BayCare with now have the newest venue known as The BayCare Sound. The 10 year deal is worth millions.

