Pride Takes Over St Pete

St Pete Pride had a spectacular weekend, with the rain staying away, but that also kept things very hot and muggy. The big Pride Parade had an estimated 300,000 linking the streets in downtown St Pete, and enjoying the Festival in Vinoy and North Straub Parks. Sunday’s Central Avenue Street Festival also had thousands coming down to check things out. Pride Month continues this week, so check out the list of events from the Dove here.

Things have quieted down in the tropics with Tropical Storm Bret completely gone, and Tropical Storm Cindy is also falling off the map with the National Hurricane Center no longer issuing advisories. This week continue to stay hot and on the dryer side with rainfall at only 20-30%, and a high today of 90, and a feels-like of 100. For more from the Dove Hurricane Guide and the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay, click here.

The Hillsborough County School Board approved the proposed school boundary changes by a 4-3 vote. Superintendent Addison Davis had developed the plan but won’t be around to see them implemented. Davis announced his resignation last week, and at yesterday’s meeting the board also approved an interim superintendent. Chief of Strategic Planning and Partnerships Van Ayres will take over July 15th.

