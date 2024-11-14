Presave Michael Bublé's new Christmas duet now

Michael Bublé and country star Carly Pearce have recorded what Michael described as the "greatest Christmas song ever," and now you can presave it.

The track is called "Maybe This Christmas," and Michael writes on Instagram, "Sometimes the best things happen when you least expect them. This collab fell into place so seamlessly it feels like fate had a hand in it. We're so proud of this song! We hope you love it as much as we do."

You can hear a clip of the song on Michael's Instagram Story.

Michael is also going to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, Nov. 14. Will he and Carly sing the new song? We'll have to wait and see.

And since the holiday season is almost here, Michael has rolled out some new Christmas merch on his website, including a Christmas ornament and a T-shirt featuring a photo of him wearing a Santa hat with the slogan "Merry Rizzmas." If you don't understand that, ask your middle-schooler.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.