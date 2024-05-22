Pink's bringing back You + Me duo project for California benefit

Back in 2014, Pink teamed up with Canadian singer/songwriter Dallas Green for a duo project called You + Me. They put out one album, Rose Avenue, and that was it. But now, Pink's bringing it back for a good cause.

On September 20, Pink and Dallas will reunite as You + Me for One805LIVE!, an annual benefit that raises money for first responders in Santa Barbara County, California, which has been plagued by floods and wildfires in recent years. The benefit, taking place at Kevin Costner's estate, will also feature Kenny Loggins.

Tickets for the benefit go on sale June 1 at one805.org. The money raised will support mental health wellness for first responders and will go to purchase equipment, as well.

