Pink wishes a happy birthday to her "wild child"

L-R: Jameson Moon Hart, Pink; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

By Andrea Dresdale

Pink hasn't posted anything on Instagram for the past two weeks, but she reemerged on December 27 to wish her son Jameson Moon Hart a happy birthday.

She posted a slow-mo video of Jameson going down an indoor slide on a mat and mugging for the camera as he flies off the end. "Happy 7th birthday wild child," she captioned the video. "Stay weird."

On her Instagram Story, Pink also reposted videos and photos from some fan accounts, all saluting Jameson on his special day.

Pink's husband, Carey Hart, posted a slideshow of Jameson through the years, including a shot of him blowing out the candles on a Fortnite-themed cake. "Can't believe you are growing up so fast, Jamo!!! You are nuts, and I love it. Happy 7th lil man. Stay weird," he wrote.

Pink and Carey also share daughter Willow Sage Hart, 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!