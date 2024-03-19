Pink thanks fans Down Under as she sets new touring records: "You get me, and you always have"

Pink was "lost for words" at the news that she's broken multiple records in Australia and New Zealand with her Summer Carnival stadium tour.

She posted a photo of her holding a special plaque commemorating her touring achievements Down Under and wrote, "AUSTRALIA—- AND NEW ZEALAND…. I love you and I love it here. You get me, and you always have. We've grown up together over the last 20 years. And we've danced, laughed, screamed and cried together, too. You've always been there for me, but this week I learned just how great your support has been."

She then listed some of her milestones: The ticket sales for the Summer Carnival tour are the biggest for any tour by a female artist in Australia, and she's the first artist to play 20 stadium shows across Australia and New Zealand in a single tour.

In addition, Pink has sold more than 3.1 million tickets over her six tours of Australia and New Zealand — the most career ticket sales ever achieved by an international performer in those two countries.



"I'm not often lost for words, but you really did it to me this week," she wrote. "Your support is never lost on me and it's a privilege to do this with you every day. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Here's to another 20 years together."

Billboard notes that the only other tour that has sold more tickets Down Under is Ed Sheeran's 2018 Divide tour.

