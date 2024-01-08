Pink salutes husband on 18th wedding anniversary: "I love you and I love us"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

By Andrea Dresdale

Pink and her husband Carey Hart celebrated 18 years of marriage on January 7, and Pink marked the milestone by reflecting on how their love has triumphed despite the many ups and downs of their relationship.

Posting a slideshow of photos of her and Carey through the years, Pink wrote, "Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn't make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I'm being honest."

"When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust," she continued. "It’s f****** hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five."

"I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock," Pink concluded. "The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us."

For his part, Carey wrote, "In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together ... There is no one else on this planet I'd rather do it with than you."

He added, "22 years in each others' lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!