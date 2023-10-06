Pink rocks with Alanis Morissette & Pat Benatar at Los Angeles show

P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 - Los Angeles Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Pink brought some extra rock firepower to her Summer Carnival show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 5.

According to Billboard, the "So What" star's set featured surprise appearances by Alanis Morissette and Pat Benatar.

Morissette joined Pink for a joint performance of the '90s classic "You Oughta Know," off the former's Diamond-certified album, Jagged Little Pill. Fittingly, the onstage collaboration came just after Pink played her song "Just Like a Pill."

"You know 'Just Like a Pill,' but what about Jagged Little Pill?" Pink asked the crowd in introducing Alanis.

Pink later welcomed Benatar to the stage to perform a mash-up of their respective songs "Just Like Fire" and "Heartbreaker." The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has been opening for Pink's tour alongside her husband and longtime musical partner Neil Giraldo; the LA show marked their final date on the trek.

Along with the rocking collaborations, Pink also brought out a cover of "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You," which has been performed by Led Zeppelin and Joan Baez.

Pink's Summer Carnival tour concludes October 9 in Phoenix. She'll then launch a tour supporting her new TRUSTFALL album October 12 in Sacramento, California.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

