Pink denies rumors that she deleted her X account because of Diddy controversy

Ever since Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest on multiple charges, fans have speculated about which celebrities might be caught up in the allegations against him. To that end, people have speculated that some celebrities have deleted their past posts on social platform X. Well, Pink is here to tell you that she's not one of those people.

On Instagram Sept. 26, Pink shared a screenshot of a post on her X account from Feb. 6, 2024, in which she wrote, "This account will self destruct in two minutes. Do it!!!!!!"

"I don’t know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6!!!" she wrote in the caption. "There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned."

As previously reported, Combs has been arrested and indicted on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail.

