Pink and daughter Willow harmonize on "What About Us" at DNC

A few weeks ago, Pink was one of the celebrities who took part in a Zoom fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris and told the 100,000 people who were participating, "We've always made our voices heard, and now it's time to just get extra loud. Let's go. Let's get loud." And on Thursday night, she did just that, at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.



Right before Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) took the stage to speak, Pink appeared with an acoustic guitarist, a few backup singers and her daughter, Willow Hart, to perform a rendition of her 2017 hit "What About Us?" The hit single was written as a protest song, which Pink wrote after being inspired by what was going on politically in the U.S. at the time.

The songs lyrics, addressing the U.S. government, go, "What about us? / What about all the times you said you had the answers?/ What about us?/ What about all the broken happy ever afters?/ Oh, what about us?/ What about all the plans that ended in disaster?/ Oh, what about love? What about trust?/ What about us?"

Pink traded verses with Willow, who used to join her mom every night on tour to sing, but who recently left to concentrate on her dream of being on Broadway. The 13-year-old's voice was clear and strong, especially on the line, "We are children that need to be loved." Many delegates in the crowd held up their phones and sang along.

The timing of the DNC worked out well for Pink, since she had to be in town anyway: Her next show is Saturday, Aug. 24 at Chicago's Soldier Field.

