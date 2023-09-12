Pink claps back at online troll, says they helped teach daughter a "lesson in ignorance"

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Andrea Dresdale

Pink's birthday was September 8, and among the people wishing her a happy birthday was an online troll who attempted to insult her. Pink called the person out, and in addition to taking them to task, she explained that she'd used their post to teach her kids about hate and ignorance.

The person posted a photo of comedian Eddie Izzard on a red carpet wearing a striped dress with her hair in a short, spiky, bleached blonde 'do. The caption was, "Happy Birthday, Pink."

"Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post. I explained to her that I've never met you, I don't know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful," Pink replied. "It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don't know you. Congrats. You're no one."

Then, Pink really tore into the person, writing, "MOST IMPORTANTLY -what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could've chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f***o. At least be creative next time dum dum."

"I post these things to show the kids I know - my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly," she concluded. "I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever. I love Me."

When a fan commented, "SMH some people really are the worst," Pink replied that she still had faith in humanity.

"Yes. Some. What these kind of people are are anonymous, lonely, And Miserable," she noted. "But Most people are smart, good, and rad."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!