Pink changes Britney Spears lyric in "Don't Let Me Get Me"

By Andrea Dresdale

Amid reports of Britney Spears' divorce, Pink evidently didn't want to kick a woman when she's down.

During her August 16 concert at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, Pink sang her 2001 hit "Don't Let Me Get Me" in full for the first time since 2017, according to Setlist.fm. In doing so, she changed one of the song's most talked-about lyrics: "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears/ she's so pretty/ that just ain't me."

In fan-captured video, Pink sings "sweet Britney Spears" instead, earning cheers from the crowd.

In February, Pink told People, "People think I was picking on Britney on 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her. I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world."

According to the Detroit Free Press, Pink's sellout crowd of more than 45,000 fans at the show set a record for the "biggest reserved-seat attendance in the ballpark's 23-year history, besting acts such as the Rolling Stones, Billy Joel and Elton John."

