Pink announces deluxe version of 'Trustfall' with six live tracks and two new singles

RCA

By Andrea Dresdale

Following Pink's announcement of a new single with Sting and Marshmello, she's confirmed it will be one of two new songs on a deluxe edition of Trustfall.

The Tour Deluxe Edition of Trustfall arrives December 1 with nine new tracks overall, six of which are live recordings from Pink's Summer Carnival tour. They include "Cover Me In Sunshine" with her daughter Willow, a cover of Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" with Brandi Carlile and a cover of Sade's "No Ordinary Love."

Also included are live versions of "What About Us," "When I Get There" and a mashup of "Just Like Fire" and Pat Benatar's "Heartbreaker."

The new tracks on the deluxe are the Sting/Marshmello collab "Dreaming," the standalone protest song "Irrelevant," which Pink originally released in July of 2022, and a new song called "All Out of Fight."

Pink launched a new leg of her tour Thursday night, October 12, in Sacramento. It'll wrap up with a newly announced date in Tulsa, Oklahoma, November 28, featuring opening act Pat Benatar and Pat's husband and musical partner, Neil Giraldo.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!