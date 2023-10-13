Pink announces deluxe version of 'Trustfall' with six live tracks and two new singles

Following Pink's announcement of a new single with Sting and Marshmello, she's confirmed it will be one of two new songs on a deluxe edition of Trustfall.

The Tour Deluxe Edition of Trustfall arrives December 1 with nine new tracks overall, six of which are live recordings from Pink's Summer Carnival tour. They include "Cover Me In Sunshine" with her daughter Willow, a cover of Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" with Brandi Carlile and a cover of Sade's "No Ordinary Love."

Also included are live versions of "What About Us," "When I Get There" and a mashup of "Just Like Fire" and Pat Benatar's "Heartbreaker."

The new tracks on the deluxe are the Sting/Marshmello collab "Dreaming," the standalone protest song "Irrelevant," which Pink originally released in July of 2022, and a new song called "All Out of Fight."

Pink launched a new leg of her tour Thursday night, October 12, in Sacramento. It'll wrap up with a newly announced date in Tulsa, Oklahoma, November 28, featuring opening act Pat Benatar and Pat's husband and musical partner, Neil Giraldo.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.