Pink adds six new dates to North American arena tour

Live Nation

By Andrea Dresdale

Pink's 2024 tour continues to expand.

She's just added six new dates to the North American leg of her PINK LIVE 2024 tour: Detroit, St. Paul, Minnesota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Birmingham, Alabama. The dates feature special guests The Script and GROUPLOVE.

There are Citi and Verizon presales for the new dates starting February 27 at 10 a.m. local time at citientertainment.com and Verizon Up. The general on-sale date is March 1 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

The North American leg of that tour, which is staged in arenas, starts September 3 with two shows in Tacoma, Washington, and is currently set to wrap up November 20 in Columbia, South Carolina. Pink's 2024 stadium tour, billed as Summer Carnival 2024 with opening act Sheryl Crow, start August 10 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Pink is currently touring in Australia. On her Instagram Story, she posted a video of a recent show during which a fan held up a sign that read, "You, Me & Carey" — meaning Pink's husband, Carey Hart -- "threesome?"

"I don't know what to say," Pink laughs. "I'm not often speechless!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

