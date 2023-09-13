Pinellas County School Board Approves Budget

By Ann Kelly

The Pinellas County School Board approved a $1.77 billion dollar budget Tuesday. Residents will see a school district tax rate that’s lower in the fall, but more than a year ago, thanks to tax values that are rising. For more from the Board, please check here.

Former Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Williams died Tuesday at 36. He had been injured in a construction accident earlier this month in Tampa, and leaves behind an 8 year old daughter.

Cleanup continues in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia for areas like Shore Acres that was hit especially hard by the flooding. FEMA has been going through neighborhoods helping those affected apply for assistance as soon as possible. We have more information for you here.

Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

The 2023 hurricane season is proving to be just as busy as predicted, but none of the current activity threatens the Bay area. The Dove Hurricane Guide shows Lee and Margo with another system off the coast of Africa. It’s the strong currents being kicked up from Hurricane Lee that have warnings for high surf advisories up for Florida’s East Coast. Track any severe weather on the Dove app at @1055thedove.

The flamingo rescued off St Pete Beach, nicknamed “Peaches” was released back into the wild over the weekend. The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary took care of the bird which may have been blow into the Bay from Hurricane Idalia, and now has a federal band, a resight band, as well as a satellite transmitter so researchers can track her movements.

The Tampa Bay Bucs opened the new season with a win on the road with a 20-17 win over the Vikings. This was Baker Mayfield’s debut as the new QB. The Bucs next game is the home opening at Raymond James Stadium against the Bears Sunday at 1 pm.

