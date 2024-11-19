Pinellas County Commissioners Talks Rays Today

Hurricane Milton recovery ST PETERSBURG - OCTOBER 10: In this aerial view, the roof of Tropicana Field is seen in tatters after Hurricane Milton destroyed it as the storm passed through the area on October 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Will the Rays get that new stadium? It’s still up in the air at Pinellas County Commissioners will once again talk financing for the facility at today’s 2 pm meeting. Team owners say any more delays could kill the whole project. The full story is in this morning’s Tampa Bay Times.

The Rays will call Steinbrenner Field in Tampa home for the 2025 season. The stadium holds 11,000 fans and will their temporary home. Just this past week St Pete City Council had approved $55.7 million in repairs for the hurricane-damaged stadium, and had also approved funding for a new permanent structure at $1.3 billion that is supposed to be ready for the 2028 season.

Yankees Phillies 3/13/16 Spring training Steinbrenner Field

What remains of Sara is about to rain to Tampa Bay. The heaviest could be overnight into tomorrow afternoon. 10 Tampa Bay Weather and the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast are online so you can check radar and if storms will make a mess of tomorrow morning’s commute.

Red tide will be a problem for some Bay area beaches. It’s been detected along Lido Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach, Service Club Beach, the Venice Fishing Pier, the Ringling Causeway, Brohard Park Beach and Manasota Key Beach. The red tide map from Florida Fish and Wildlife can show you additional areas that may be affected.

feed the bay

The Holiday Tents are now open at Metropolitan Ministries. They serve three counties for the holidays, with numerous tents. The Dove will be at our annual Feed the Bay food drive coming up on Friday, Nov 22nd at the Walmart Supercenter off 275 on Dale Mabry in Tampa with live broadcast from 6 am to 10 am.

Dove Daily Update





