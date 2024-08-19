Perdue Recall

A new recall alert. Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders. There are reports of metal being found in some of the product. The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says this recall covers select lots of three products: Perdue Breaded Chicken Tenders, Butcher Box Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets and Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets. For a refund call at 866-866-3703.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Tampa International Airport will open a new airside in 2028. Construction will begin in late 2024. The old Airside D was torn down and the new airside construction gets underway this year at a cost of $1.5 billion dollars.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are about to have a new majority owner. Current owner Jeff Vinik is reportedly in talks to sell the team to Doug Ostrover, the co-founder and CEO and owner of investment firm Blue Owl Capital. Reports are that Vinik will keep full operational control of the franchise for the next several years and retain a significant stake as part of the new ownership group.

It’s now Hurricane Ernesto once again, heading well away from Florida. The east coast of the US is experiencing heavy surf and damage. A rip current warning is up from Florida to Maine, and for the latest please check in to the Dove Hurricane Guide with the latest from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

