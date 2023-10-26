People will be "blown away" by Dua Lipa's "trippy" new music, says 'Barbie' album producer

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt teamed up to oversee the Barbie movie music, writing the score and co-writing and producing a number of the songs on Barbie: The Album, including Dua Lipa's smash, "Dance the Night." They also got an advance listen to Dua's new music -- and Wyatt says people should get ready to be surprised.

"It's trippy!" Wyatt, who also worked on Dua's first album, laughs. "But you know what? I mean, really, that's for her to describe."

"I can't really say anything about it except that it's really good," he tells ABC Audio. "I'm really excited for people to hear it, and I think people are gonna be blown away and surprised by it. And just, even as a fan of hers, I'm excited to hear it come out."

In addition to Dua, Wyatt has worked behind the scenes, with and without Mark Ronson, with artists like Miley Cyrus, Lorde and Bruno Mars. He also won a Best Original Song Oscar for co-writing "Shallow" with Lady Gaga.

Dua told The New York Times in August that her next album would be coming in 2024 and that while it's still pop, it's less informed by dance music and more by "1970s-era psychedelia." She also heavily intimated that she was working with the psych-rock band Tame Impala, who also have a track on the Barbie album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.