'People': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "very serious about each other"

As if you couldn't tell by the amount of miles they're both willing to fly to see each other, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is pretty solid.

In a new People cover story, an insider says of the two, "They really are very, very happy together. They're very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them."

Travis recently flew from California to Dublin to catch Taylor's final performance in that city, and he's popped up at multiple international stops on her Eras Tour. Taylor's made it her business to attend multiple Chiefs games and even flew 5,000 miles from Japan earlier this year to watch Travis win the Super Bowl with the team.

"They have so much fun together, and it just works," the source tells People. "It's funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it's with career, family or friends."

Travis is set to report to training camp on July 21, with the Chiefs' first game of the season coming Sept. 5. Taylor, meanwhile, will be on tour through December.

“Football is definitely still his priority but so is his relationship,” dishes the source. “He makes romantic gestures to show he’s thinking of her when they’re apart. She’s going to try to attend as many games as possible.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has posted on Instagram about her Ireland shows. "I knew as soon as I saw the first Dublin crowd on Friday night that we were in for a wild weekend," she wrote. "The Irish fans made us feel so at home, so welcome in every way. Still smiling thinking about it now."

