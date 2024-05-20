'People' reports that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have split

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Harry Styles appears to be back on the market.

People has learned that the "As It Was" singer and actress Taylor Russell have broken up after less than a year. The news comes just a few weeks after a source told the mag that the couple's relationship was solid and getting "fairly serious." A British tabloid reported that the two broke up after a joint trip to Japan in April.

Harry and Taylor were first seen together in June of 2023. In July, Taylor was seen at Harry's concert in Vienna, Austria, and then the two were filmed spending the day together hanging out in the city. In August, Harry was seen attending the opening night for Taylor's play in London as well as the after-party. They continued to be seen together in the following months.

The news comes exactly two years to the day after the release of Harry's House, which solidified Harry's status as a global pop superstar. A number of the songs on Harry's House were thought to have been inspired by Harry's previous relationship with Olivia Wilde.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!