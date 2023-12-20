Pentatonix wanted to craft "a Christmas classic" with "Please Santa Please"

Pentatonix are going to wrap up their Most Wonderful Tour of the Year holiday trek on December 21, and one of the highlights has been performing their current single, "Please Santa Please." Group member Kirstin Maldonado says when writing the song they were specifically going for a vibe of another well-known Christmas classic.

"We just wanted to make a Christmas classic that felt really, really fun and had a lot of high energy, like 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' vibes," Kirstin tells ABC Audio, referring to Mariah Carey's smash. "And I really feel like we did that, and brought a really fun, joyous song into the mix."

If you missed the Pentatonix Christmas tour, you can see them making a cameo in the Prime Video holiday movie Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Alan Grier and Robin Thede. Pentatonix member Matt Sallee says filming the movie was "so much fun" because of the cast.

"We didn't know all the actors that were going to be in the movie," he says. "So when we showed up on the set and [there were] all these comedians ... it was just, like, such a wild experience."

"We're sitting in a sleigh at the end of the movie ... [and we] couldn't stop laughing," he adds. "'Cause these comedians are just, like, endlessly funny, and it was such a good process."

With the tour ending, Pentatonix can go off to celebrate the holiday with their families. It's group member Scott Hoying's first Christmas as a married man; Kirstin says she got her 17-month-old daughter, Elliana, who loves playing with water, a ladder and "a little play toy sink."

"She got me all of that, too," Scott jokes.

