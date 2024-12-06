Pentatonix teams with 'A Great Big World' for new holiday song 'Christmastime Is Finally Here'

Christmas music monarchs Pentatonix are already on the charts with their new holiday song "Meet Me Next Christmas," but now they're bringing A Great Big World along for the (sleigh) ride.

The two acts have released a collaborative single called "Christmastime Is Finally Here," co-written by A Great Big World's Ian Axel and Chad King and Pentatonix members Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado and Kevin Olusola. In it, they sing about how Christmas brings feelings of love and peace. "I look around the trees are lighting up/ I think my heart is, too," they sing. "I wanna let this feeling grow/ And share it with the ones I know."

"We believe that the magic of the holiday season comes from opening our hearts to others and cherishing the moments we have with the ones we love most," say Axel and King. "These sentiments especially ring true for us this year, and we tried to capture them in this song!"

Hoying adds that the song "has this nostalgic, beautiful, calm energy to it, and we are so proud of it. We actually were never in the same city when we created this, and we did everything remotely. We hope you enjoy the song and have a festive holiday season!"

The two acts have had a mutual appreciation society going for the past decade. In the description section of the song's YouTube video, there's a "How it started vs. How it's going" YouTube Short that shows a post from 2014, when A Great Big World praised Pentatonix's version of their hit "Say Something."

