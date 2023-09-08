Pentatonix sings on new Diane Warren-penned song, "Happy Birthday Beautiful"

Chart-topping songwriter Diane Warren has recruited Pentatonix to sing on a new song that she's hoping will be part of people's birthday celebrations for years to come.

Beatles legend Ringo Starr — will be featured on a new The song, "Happy Birthday Beautiful" — which also features drums bylegend— will be featured on a new American Greetings collection of birthday e-cards starting Saturday, September 9. One of the cards is made especially for people born ON September 9, which is reportedly the day more people are born than any other day of the year.

"I wanted to write a song that breathed new life into the classic birthday songs we know and love," said Diane, who turned 67 on September 7. "Collaborating with such talented artists as Ringo Starr and Pentatonix, as well as the designers at American Greetings, allowed us to blend musical and design elements together to add new excitement to birthday celebrations."

You can now listen to “Happy Birthday Beautiful” via digital outlets and on YouTube . The e-cards will be available on americangreetings.com and bluemountain.com

Jon Batiste— for her song " Pentatonix previously joined Diane — as well as— for her song " Sweet " in 2022.

