Pentatonix members say daughters can replace them in 2.0 version of the group

When Pentatonix are ready to hang up their, um, voices, they're hoping to keep their legacy all in the family.

Member Kirstin Maldonado tells People that the group jokes that Pentatonix 2.0 will be "a girl group because all [of our] first [kids] have been girls." Kirstin, who's expecting her second child, is mom to daughter Elliana, 2, while Kevin Olusola is a dad to Kaia, 3. Matt Sallee welcomed daughter Maliyah in August.

But how do they know the kids want to follow in their footsteps? Kirstin says Elliana loves to sing and wants to join the group onstage, while Matt claims Maliyah already "has rhythm."

Pentatonix is currently out on their Hallelujah! It's a Christmas Tour holiday trek, and Kevin says they've started a holiday ritual with their children, who also include his son, Christian.

"During production rehearsals, we had all the young kids come together and we took a little family photo and we're hoping that could be a tradition so that they could see how they've grown throughout the years on our Christmas tours," he says.

And while group member Scott Hoying isn't a parent yet, he tells People, "Now that everyone's having kids and stuff, Christmas magic has a new light to it."

