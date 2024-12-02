Pentatonix on holiday tour, Netflix movie song and why 'Wicked' is now a Christmas film

Pentatonix are out on their Hallelujah! It's a Christmas Tour holiday trek. By this point, as group member Scott Hoying says, they've done so many Christmas tours that they've been able to create what they feel is the ultimate production.

"I feel like we've really locked in the perfect set list," says Scott. "And fans have been coming to us at the end and they'll be like, 'The set list, the vibe of the show, it's so perfect.'"

"And it's so fun, too, because there's variety," he continues. "We have this Wheel of Christmas section where we do different songs each show ... and there's a lot of audience participation. And it just feels like a big celebration of clapping, dancing, love ... it's just such a good vibe."

And group member Kirstin Maldonado is a real trouper: She's currently pregnant with her second child. "It's harder to breathe for sure while singing," she laughs. "But it's good. I mean, I feel great and the show is going well."

The set list this year also includes the new Pentatonix song "Meet Me Next Christmas," from the Netflix movie of the same name.

"It's going over super well," says Scott. "I was worried about that because it's a new song and it's an original. You never know if it's going to be the dud of the set list, but it's ... so feel-good, and a lot of people have seen the movie."

An unusual addition to the set list this year is the Wicked song "What Is This Feeling."

"Wicked is now a Christmas movie," Kirstin laughs. "We did that [song] for the 20th anniversary special [of Wicked] a couple of years ago, and it's one of our favorite performances we've ever done live. And so we were like, 'We should do it. This is the moment.'"

