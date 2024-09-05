Paula Abdul cancels entire Canadian tour, U.S. dates due to injury

Paula Abdul has been forced to scrap her entire Canadian tour, plus a few U.S. dates, due to an injury that she says requires a "minor procedure."

Paula was set to perform in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sept. 21 ahead of her Straight Up! To Canada Tour, which was going to kick off Sept. 25 in Victoria, British Columbia. The tour, which was scheduled to wrap Oct. 26 in Nova Scotia, also included a date in Fargo, North Dakota, on Oct. 12. Unfortunately, all those shows have now been canceled.

"It's with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I've recently sustained," the "Forever Your Girl" singer wrote on Instagram. "In an effort to keep going, I've received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story."

"After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time," she continues. "Therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota."

She offers her "deepest apologies to all my amazing fans," saying it "truly breaks my heart" to have to cancel.

"I've been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we're together," Paula concludes. "I promise I'll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve."



Paula spent the summer as part of New Kids on the Block's Magic Summer 2024 tour.

